Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.06

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.06 and last traded at $201.57, with a volume of 110892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

