AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.31 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

