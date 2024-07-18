Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ARMK stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 1,318,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,302. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

