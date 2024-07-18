Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 76,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.68. 8,965,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of 3.10 and a one year high of 29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.96.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 269.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

