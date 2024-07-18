Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 54,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 6,151,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,949. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.