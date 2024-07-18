Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 54,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
ACHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 6,151,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,949. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
