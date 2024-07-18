argenx (ARGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ARGX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $464.85. 34,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,080. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.86.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
