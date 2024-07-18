ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 172.54 and last traded at 175.07. 2,792,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,927,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at 177.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

ARM Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 120.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. BOKF NA boosted its position in ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ARM by 62.5% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

