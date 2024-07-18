Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 21,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 38,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

