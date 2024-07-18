Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.11%.

In related news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

