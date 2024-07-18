Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 184.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $938,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

ARW traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.32. The stock had a trading volume of 299,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,771. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.