Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ABG stock opened at $255.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.40. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $259.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why This Leading Health Stock is a Buy No Matter the Market Move
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.