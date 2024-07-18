Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $255.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.40. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $259.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

