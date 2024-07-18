ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,077.05 and last traded at $1,066.53. 477,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,117,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,063.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $935.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.