ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.02%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASAZY opened at $14.68 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
