ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.02%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASAZY opened at $14.68 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

