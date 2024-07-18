Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 521,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

In other news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

