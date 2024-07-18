Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 3.1%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.02 and last traded at $56.09. 421,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,208,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

