Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Astrotech Trading Down 0.3 %
ASTC opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.15.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astrotech
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.