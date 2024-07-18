Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Astrotech Trading Down 0.3 %

ASTC opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 550.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

