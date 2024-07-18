Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 23,487 shares.The stock last traded at $457.72 and had previously closed at $456.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $804.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.80.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

