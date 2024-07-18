AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.22. 10,245,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,108,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

