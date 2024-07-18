Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Audius has a total market cap of $174.46 million and $7.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

