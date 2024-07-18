Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 142.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $495,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

