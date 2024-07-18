AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.78

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.78 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 76202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

