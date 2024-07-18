Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,334,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 402,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

