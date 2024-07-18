Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$217.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.03 million.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.