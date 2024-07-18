Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Up 1.6%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
Bâloise Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.
Bâloise Company Profile
Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.
