Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 832,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Banco Macro Trading Up 0.5 %

Banco Macro stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.67. 168,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.7446 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $23,994,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

