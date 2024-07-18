Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5726 per share. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

