Bank of America Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $740.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.14.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $647.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.13. The company has a market capitalization of $279.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $283,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

