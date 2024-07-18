Bank of America Trims Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Target Price to $58.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

