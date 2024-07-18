Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,436. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.