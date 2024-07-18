Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,647,680.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

