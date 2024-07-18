Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.15

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
