BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 6.9% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 35,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 201.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

