Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $17.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.87. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.07. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

