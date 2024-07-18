BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $64,170.57 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $796.92 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $64,170.57 or 1.00098422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,460.00501254 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.