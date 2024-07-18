Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $64,546.15 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,273.31 billion and $31.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,546.15 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.95 or 0.00590193 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00070849 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,727,143 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

