Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Stock Down 7.8 %

BITF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,009,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,871,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

