BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $255,141.36 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,192,643.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 574,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,933. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

