Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

AEM opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

