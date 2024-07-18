Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Lazard by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $8,321,128. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

