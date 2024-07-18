Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

