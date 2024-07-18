Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in THOR Industries by 2,509.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Report on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.