Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 844.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,247 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Sykon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 47,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

