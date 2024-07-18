Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

