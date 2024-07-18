Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE opened at $252.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

