Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

ED opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

