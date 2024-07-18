Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $344.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.14. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

