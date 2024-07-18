Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGSD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

CGSD stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

