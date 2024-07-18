Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VFH opened at $106.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

