Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

