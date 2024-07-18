Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $201.46 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.96 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

